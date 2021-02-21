Suspicious death in Ames is under investigation

AMES, Iowa – Law enforcement is investigating a suspicious death in central Iowa.

The Ames Police Department says it conducted a welfare check Saturday evening in the 400 block of South 5th Street and found a dead woman inside an apartment. Investigators say the circumstances of this death appear suspicious and they are processing the scene and talking to people in the area.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family.

Ames police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are looking into this matter. Anyone with information about it can call Ames police at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-233-1400 or submit an anonymous tip online here.