Suspicious backpack found on Charles City golf course turns out to be meth lab

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A suspicious backpack found at Wildwood Golf Course turned out to be a mobile methamphetamine lab.
Authorities responded to the golf course at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, the suspicious backpack was located off a trail on the golf course.
Charles City Police said it was reported after a witness saw someone walking away from the backpack. Authorities were on scene for around three hours.
No arrests have been made, but according to the police log, a suspect has been identified.
The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement was called in to assist in the disposal of the materials. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.
