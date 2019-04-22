Suspicious backpack found on Charles City golf course turns out to be meth lab

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A suspicious backpack found at Wildwood Golf Course turned out to be a mobile methamphetamine lab.

Authorities responded to the golf course at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, the suspicious backpack was located off a trail on the golf course.

Charles City Police said it was reported after a witness saw someone walking away from the backpack. Authorities were on scene for around three hours.

No arrests have been made, but according to the police log, a suspect has been identified.

The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement was called in to assist in the disposal of the materials. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.