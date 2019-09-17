Suspended sentences for Floyd County meth dealer

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in suspended sentences for a Floyd County man.

Jason Lee Head, 35 of Charles City, was arrested after a month-long investigation in 2018 that law enforcement says found Head sold over 29 grams of methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver the drug.

Head was sentenced Tuesday to ten years on both counts but the prison sentences were suspended. Instead, Head will spend three to five years and supervised probation and must complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.