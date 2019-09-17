Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Death investigation underway after body found in Albert Lea Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Suspended sentences for Floyd County meth dealer

Jason Head
Jason Head

Arrested after month-long investigation in 2018.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in suspended sentences for a Floyd County man.

Jason Lee Head, 35 of Charles City, was arrested after a month-long investigation in 2018 that law enforcement says found Head sold over 29 grams of methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver the drug.

Head was sentenced Tuesday to ten years on both counts but the prison sentences were suspended. Instead, Head will spend three to five years and supervised probation and must complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Summer heat is here to stay as we inch closer to the start of fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Interview With Alan Pedersen

Image

Albert Lea Death Investigation

Image

Spring and summer rain impacting fall colors

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester teacher receives big honor

Image

Mayo sweeps Farmington

Image

Century falls to Northfield in OT

Image

Austin downs Lourdes in section title rematch

Image

A yearly tradition could be coming back to the River City

Image

Better trail access...for beer

Community Events