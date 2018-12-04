Clear
Suspended driver leads Rochester police to drug arrest

Phillip Edmunds

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 2:44 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A suspended driver led authorities to a drug arrest that involved methamphetamine and crack cocaine at Tuesday morning.
Phillip Edmunds, 29, of Minnesota City, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over in the 1200 block of West Silver Lake Dr. NE at 2:53 a.m. Tuesday.
An officer spotted a white residue on the floorboard and searched Edmunds. Police say a small plastic bag fell out of his hat. Nearly two grams of meth and 3.6 grams of cocaine were located.
Edmunds is facing charges for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen checks.

