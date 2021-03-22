Suspects sought in damage at Stewartville laundromat

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – An investigation is underway into the trashing of a laundromat.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says people did a significant amount of damage to City Central Laundromat overnight on March 17. The business is not open 24 hours a day.

Investigators say a door was torn off a circuit breaker box, holes were made in the wall, countertops were damaged, locked cabinets were broken into, and dryer covers were pried open. Damage is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.

The Sheriff’s Office says it suspects juveniles were involved and they do have a suspect.