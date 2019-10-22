Clear

Suspected working cannon found during Minnesota drug raid

Posted: Oct 22, 2019

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities found what appears to be a functioning cannon during a drug bust on farmland west of Minneapolis.

Agents from a drug task force raided the property north of Hutchinson on Monday and arrested 59-year old Bret Wakefield and 56-year-old Ramona Wakefield for allegedly dealing methamphetamine. They were charged Tuesday with drug and firearms counts.

The Star Tribune reports that Bret Wakefield did not return a message seeking comment and Ramona Wakefield's attorney declined to comment.

Task force Cmdr. Ross Ardoff says the cannon was found outside a shed, along with cannon balls and gunpowder. It appeared the cannon had been recently fired. He said possessing any firearm while having illicit drugs is illegal, but authorities were researching the legality of having a cannon at all, even without possessing drugs.

Authorities also recovered an AR-15 rifle, other guns, meth, marijuana, suspected LSD, a stun gun and more than $5,000 in cash.

