Suspect writes letter confessing to killing Owatonna man

Larry McClure Sr./Courtesy WOWK, a CBS affiliate in West Virginia.

A suspect in the slaying of a Minnesota man whose remains were found in West Virginia has confessed in a letter to court officials and documents show he married his daughter after the killing.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 11:06 AM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:33 AM

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — A suspect in the slaying of a Minnesota man whose remains were found in West Virginia has confessed in a letter to court officials and documents show he married his daughter after the killing.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 55-year-old Larry Paul McClure Sr. said in a Nov. 4 letter that he participated in the killing of 38-year-old John Thomas McGuire of Owatonna, Minnesota, who was his daughter’s boyfriend. The letter goes into detail about how McGuire was hit in the head, injected with methamphetamine and strangled.

McClure and his daughters, 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure and 32-year-old Anna Marie Choudhry, have been charged with murder.

A criminal complaint says nearly four weeks after the slaying, Larry and Amanda McClure married each other. West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler said additional charges could be filed.

