Suspect sought in knifepoint robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are looking for a suspect in a knifepoint robbery.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Olmsted Village Lane SE at 1:30 pm on July 29. A caller said a woman was crying on the side of the road and looked like she had been attacked.

According to investigators, the victim said she had been in her apartment when a man entered, pushed her to the ground and punched her in the face. The victim said the man then pulled out a knife and demanded money and her phone. When the victim said she didn’t have any money, the robber reportedly ran away.

The victim said she chased him for a few blocks until he threw her phone back at her.

Police say the victim had visible injuries to her face and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The alleged robber is described as a black male in his 20s.