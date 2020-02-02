Clear

Suspect sought in damage to Iowa's State Capitol Building

Suspect may have significant injuries.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 4:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – The public is being asked to help identify some suspected of damaging the state capitol building Sunday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol and the Division of Criminal Investigation say a young man broke into the State Capitol a little before 3 am and caused some damage. Law enforcement say it believes the suspect injured his hand or arms. The injuries could be significant.

Two images of the suspect from security cameras have been released. He’s described as a white male with dark hair, about six feet tall and between 180 and 210 pounds. He’s seen wearing a green short-sleeve t-shirt, dark pants, and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect of this incident is asked to call 515-725-6010.

