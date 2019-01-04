Clear
Suspect sought in Olmsted County burglary

Door smashed in and electronic equipment stolen.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 9:51 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a residential burglary.

Deputies were called to the 2700 block of Ridgewood Court SE on Wednesday around 12:15 pm. Someone noticed the front door of the home was smashed in and knew the occupants were out of town, so they called 911.

Deputies searched the home and found no one inside but a Google Home hub, a laptop computer, and a blank check were missing. Damage to the door is estimated at $1,200.

Investigators say they seeking a specific suspect for this crime.

