Suspect in killing of Iowa pastor mentally unfit for trial

A Fort Dodge man accused of beating a pastor to death outside a central Iowa church has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 5:41 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Webster County Judge Gina Badding on Wednesday ordered 36-year-old Joshua Pendleton to undergo treatment at the Iowa Medical Classification Facility

Badding last month suspended proceedings in the case and ordered a mental competency evaluation after Pendleton's attorney said he had been acting irrationally

Pendleton is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 2 slaying of the Rev. Allen Henderson. The 64-year-old Henderson was senior pastor at St. Paul and had served as a chaplain to first responders.

