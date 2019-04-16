Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Suspect in attack on boy at Mall of America held on $2M bail

This undated photo provided by the Bloomington, Minn., Police Department, shows Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, who was arrested in connection with an incident at the Mall of America where a 5-year-old boy plummeted three floors Friday. AP photo

Emmanuel Aranda is charged with attempted premeditated first-degree murder in Friday's attack.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 2:55 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America said little during his first court appearance.

Emmanuel Aranda is charged with attempted premeditated first-degree murder in Friday's attack. Police say Aranda told them he went to the mall "looking for someone to kill" and chose the boy at random.

Read more on the case here. 

Aranda appeared behind a glass partition Tuesday in a courtroom at the Hennepin County jail. Asked by the judge whether he had any questions, he said, "Not at all."

Aranda's bail was kept at $2 million and an omnibus hearing was set for May 14.

Stephen Tillitt, an attorney appearing for the victim's family, said the child remains in critical condition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking showers and storms with a severe threat.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Getting your kids involved in finance

Image

Dr. Oz - Automate your meals

Image

Tracking Rain and Storms

Image

Local sports highlights from Monday

Image

Parklet project controversy

Image

Bringing in the bike lanes

Image

Millions in saving from highway cleanup program

Image

Stand against tax fraud

Image

Working around the outage

Image

Measles case in Iowa

Community Events