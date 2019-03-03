MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) - The former farmhand charged with first-degree murder in the abduction and stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Iowa wants to have his trial moved to a more diverse county.
The Des Moines Register reports that 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera's lawyers filed a motion Friday asking that the trial be moved out of Poweshiek County, so there can be more minority representation in the jury pool.
Rivera is charged in the killing of Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who disappeared while out for a run July 18 in Brooklyn, Iowa.
Investigators recovered her body a month later in a cornfield. A medical examiner has said Tibbetts was stabbed to death.
Rivera is a Mexican national who has been accused of being in the country illegally. He worked at a dairy farm a few miles from where Tibbetts disappeared.
Related Content
- Suspect in Tibbetts murder wants trial moved for diversity
- Trial in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts delayed until September
- Worth County attempted murder trial is on the move
- Fort Dodge murder trial moved to Mason City
- UPDATE: Man charged with the murder of Mollie Tibbetts
- Watch: Mollie Tibbetts press conference
- TIMELINE: Disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts
- Iowa farmer 'shocked' that worker is suspect in Tibbetts' death
- Rochester murder trial is postponed
- Rochester murder trial is rescheduled