Suspect in Rochester murder was released from federal prison in December 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Bond has been set at $2 million each for the suspects in a deadly weekend shooting.

Derrick Timothy Days, 28 of South St. Paul, and Nautica Deishaun Cox, 22 of Minneapolis, had their first appearance Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court. Days was charged with second-degree murder and Cox has charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Both men are also accused of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Rochester police say Days and Cox were involved in the shooting of two men early Sunday in the area of First Avenue and Third Street SW. One man, 28-year-old Todd Lorne Banks Jr., was killed. Another man was shot in the hip, right arm, chest and back and was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators say the shooting followed a fight after a dice game.

Court documents state Days was released from federal prison on December 14, 2020, after serving time for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents state Cox was sentenced to probation in Ramsey County on September 8, 2020, after being convicted of possession of a firearm after conviction for a crime of violence.

The next court appearance for both men is set for June 22.