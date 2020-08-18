Suspect in Dodge County attempted murder may have changed vehicles

WEST CONCORD, Minn. – Authorities say they have found the vehicle connected to an attempted murder but the search continues for the suspect.

Dodge County investigators found a 2103 gray Ford Taurus sedan at a home in West Concord. That car is registered to Elvylinda Favela Perez, 27, and law enforcement say they believe she is helping the suspect, Rigo Eleazar Lopez Macias, 27 of Rochester.

Macias is wanted in connection to a 62-year-old man who had his throat cut and was thrown from Milliken Creek Bridge on August 12. The victim survived and was found in a heavily wooded area near the north side of the bridge.

Investigators say they think Perez and Macias are now driving a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Minnesota license plate 575UCM. Macias is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him, Perez, or their new vehicle is asked to contact 911. Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 507-635-6200 and ask for Investigator Bob Morris.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says they do not believe Macias and Perez pose any threat to the public at this time.

Photo of a vehicle that looks like the one Macias and Perez are now driving. Provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.