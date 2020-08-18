Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Suspect in Dodge County attempted murder may have changed vehicles

Law enforcement located the first car they were looking for.

Posted: Aug 18, 2020 3:16 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 3:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WEST CONCORD, Minn. – Authorities say they have found the vehicle connected to an attempted murder but the search continues for the suspect.

Dodge County investigators found a 2103 gray Ford Taurus sedan at a home in West Concord. That car is registered to Elvylinda Favela Perez, 27, and law enforcement say they believe she is helping the suspect, Rigo Eleazar Lopez Macias, 27 of Rochester.

Macias is wanted in connection to a 62-year-old man who had his throat cut and was thrown from Milliken Creek Bridge on August 12. The victim survived and was found in a heavily wooded area near the north side of the bridge.

Investigators say they think Perez and Macias are now driving a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Minnesota license plate 575UCM. Macias is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him, Perez, or their new vehicle is asked to contact 911. Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 507-635-6200 and ask for Investigator Bob Morris.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says they do not believe Macias and Perez pose any threat to the public at this time.

Photo of a vehicle that looks like the one Macias and Perez are now driving.  Provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65716

Reported Deaths: 1758
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20625851
Ramsey8132274
Dakota4881106
Anoka4064115
Stearns296221
Washington239248
Olmsted184323
Nobles17999
Scott173424
Mower11262
Rice10678
Blue Earth9945
Wright9855
Carver9643
Clay79940
Sherburne78210
Kandiyohi7391
St. Louis67721
Todd4352
Lyon4323
Watonwan3932
Nicollet37813
Freeborn3701
Steele3692
Benton3323
Winona27917
Beltrami2751
Crow Wing27114
McLeod2710
Le Sueur2552
Otter Tail2234
Chisago2211
Goodhue2159
Martin2126
Cottonwood1870
Waseca1721
Becker1661
Pipestone1649
Polk1614
Carlton1581
Isanti1480
Itasca14812
Unassigned14846
Douglas1471
Dodge1370
Pine1330
Murray1291
Chippewa1241
Morrison1041
Wabasha1010
Brown992
Faribault960
Sibley912
Meeker902
Rock900
Jackson840
Koochiching843
Cass813
Mille Lacs793
Fillmore760
Pennington751
Renville695
Lincoln610
Houston590
Swift581
Grant574
Roseau560
Yellow Medicine540
Pope480
Aitkin441
Kanabec433
Norman430
Wilkin393
Redwood380
Hubbard370
Marshall300
Wadena300
Mahnomen281
Red Lake260
Big Stone250
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse160
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52679

Reported Deaths: 982
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11036211
Woodbury382854
Black Hawk332267
Linn256889
Johnson220821
Dallas199635
Scott186316
Dubuque181631
Buena Vista180612
Marshall151527
Pottawattamie142730
Story141315
Wapello95938
Webster8998
Muscatine89248
Crawford7573
Sioux6983
Cerro Gordo68719
Warren6063
Tama56229
Clinton5374
Plymouth52313
Jasper50128
Wright4971
Dickinson3924
Louisa37814
Washington31010
Boone2953
Des Moines2712
Franklin27115
Hamilton2641
Bremer2457
Carroll2232
Clay2191
Clarke2123
Marion2090
Emmet2005
Hardin1930
Shelby1931
Floyd1793
Benton1721
Jackson1711
Lee1675
Henry1664
Allamakee1634
Poweshiek1638
Buchanan1491
Guthrie1475
Mahaska14717
Butler1412
Delaware1391
Jones1382
Cedar1371
Madison1362
Humboldt1352
Lyon1302
Hancock1282
Clayton1223
Pocahontas1222
Harrison1181
Winnebago1170
Cherokee1141
Winneshiek1131
Kossuth1060
Fayette1050
Taylor1040
Palo Alto1030
Page1020
Iowa1001
Mills991
Calhoun972
Cass952
Jefferson940
Monona931
Grundy911
Sac900
Osceola890
Union883
Mitchell830
Monroe798
Lucas784
Worth710
Davis692
Chickasaw680
Howard670
Montgomery644
Appanoose583
Fremont460
Keokuk431
Greene420
Van Buren421
Adair400
Ida340
Audubon301
Decatur300
Wayne262
Ringgold251
Adams170
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Dry Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/18

Image

"Black is Beautiful" Intiative in breweries nationwide

Image

Rochester holding "Celebration of a City" event

Image

Minnesota high school sports begin with social distancing measures

Image

Speed limit changes possible on some Rochester streets

Image

MN DFL Watch Party

Image

Little Britches Rodeo

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Monday

Image

Equipped to Vote - education campaign

Image

Trump at the Mankato Airport

Community Events