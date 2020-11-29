Suspect in Albert Lea shooting hospitalized, was in surgery

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The suspect in a shooting Sunday that injured three, including a police officer, is hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic, according to authorities.

Devin Matthew Weiland, 21, of Albert Lea, is currently in custody and was in surgery Sunday for his injuries, the Albert Lea Police Department said.

Weiland is the suspect in the case where a police officer was ambushed early Sunday after responding to a complaint. The officer, who was shot in the chest, was treated and released for his injuries.

Two others were also injured with one being taken to Rochester. The condition of those two was not known as of Sunday night.

J.D. Carlson, Director of Public Safety, said Sunday night that the Freeborn County Attorney will review the case to determine charges.

The apartment complex where the shooting took place was evacuated during the standoff. As of late Sunday night, police said all the residents, with the exception of the third floor, had been allowed to return.

