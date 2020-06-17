Suspect escapes after long standoff in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say one person was critically wounded by gunfire before a standoff that lasted nearly five hours before officers realized the suspect had fled.

SWAT officers and negotiators were called to the north Minneapolis apartment building shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The wounded man was taken to the hospital. Police spokesman John Elder tells the Star Tribune the man was not shot by police. Elder says about 1:40 p.m. police discovered the suspect had left the scene.

Authorities have not provided the circumstances of the standoff or the shooting. Identities of those involved have not been released.