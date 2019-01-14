Clear
Officer injured, police dog killed in Minnesota shootout

One man is dead and a Duluth police officer is wounded in a shootout that also took the life of a police dog.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 6:39 AM

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — One man is dead and a Duluth police officer is wounded in a shootout that also took the life of a police dog.

Authorities say officers responded to a report of a domestic assault Sunday evening at a residence in Duluth. Police say they negotiated with a man in the home for about an hour before he began shooting at them, striking one officer and killing the dog. At least one officer returned fire.

After police gain access to the home they found the man dead in a room. The officer's injuries are not life-threatening.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

