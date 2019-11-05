Clear
Suspect arrested after Minnesota school marked by swastika

Police in a Minneapolis suburb have arrested a suspect after a swastika and other offensive graffiti was found at an elementary school.

In an e-mail to Edina School District families, Superintendent John Schultz wrote that "when an act of hatred occurs anywhere in Edina, it affects our entire community."

Police say the arrest occurred Monday after the suspect was caught on security video. The vandalism happened over the weekend.

The Star Tribune reports Schultz says the district has turned to the Jewish Community Resource Council for guidance as they work through the issue.

