Susan Kent defeats Tom Bakk as Minnesota Senate DFL leader

Minnesota state Sen. Susan Kent defeated longtime Sen. Tom Bakk in an election for the leadership of the DFL Senate caucus.
The two-term member from Woodbury was elected Senate DFL Minority Leader on Saturday, toppling longtime Iron Range leader to become the first woman ever to lead the caucus.
The 32-member caucus is signaling a shift in direction for the party less than two weeks before the legislative session convenes.
Senators debated the leadership change for nearly six hours in a closed-door meeting. Neither Kent nor Bakk took questions after the vote but Kent called it her “privilege” to be the new leader.
