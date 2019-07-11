Clear

Survivor describes Minnesota fatal medical helicopter crash

The crash killed pilot Tim McDonald and nurse Deb Schott and seriously injured paramedic Josh Duda.

Jul 11, 2019

BAXTER, Minn. (AP) — The survivor of a fatal medical helicopter crash in Minnesota has told investigators the pilot reported foggy conditions on approach to the airport and that they needed to go around. He then noticed the helicopter spin to the right and hit the ground.

But the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board Thursday drew no conclusions on what caused the North Memorial Health helicopter to crash at the Brainerd airport June 28. The crash killed pilot Tim McDonald and nurse Deb Schott and seriously injured paramedic Josh Duda.

The report says the helicopter hit left of the runway. The damage was "consistent with a high velocity vertical descent" but the helicopter was upright and nearly intact. Ground scars indicated the main and tail rotors were turning when it hit.

