Survey underway on interim superintendent for Rochester Public Schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Community members can contribute to a survey on selecting an interim superintendent for Rochester Public Schools.

The online survey will accept comments until 11:59 pm on April 12. The survey can also be downloaded from the school district website, completed, and mailed to or dropped off at the Edison Building, 615 7th Street SW.

The Minnesota School Boards Association will summarize and provide an overview of comments for presentation to the Rochester School Board.

To take the survey in English, click here. The survey is also available in other languages.