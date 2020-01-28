Survey shows thousands of high school kids trade sex for valuables

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A concerning new survey is prompting health officials to warn parents and guardians.

The Minnesota Department of Health says at least 5,000 high school-aged students have traded sex for something of value.

Commissioner Jan Malcolm said, "It's a real wake-up call. This is happening here in Minnesota and it is harming our young people."

Olmsted County Victim Services says the results of the study are unfortunately not surprising as the department sees teen victims in all 12 counties is serves in southeastern Minnesota.

Program manager Laura Sutherland said, "It was kind of validating to see that what we've been experiencing here is true statewide."

The survey shows 1.4 percent of 9th and 11th graders admitted to trading sex for money, food, drugs, a place to stay or something else. However, Sutherland says there are likely many more cases that are going unreported.

"Most of the clients we work with don't want to self-disclose this," explained Sutherland. "There can be a lot of embarrassment or shame around that so it's probably quite a bit higher figure than that."

To prevent sexual exploitation Sutherland says parents should be aware of their child's social media presence and teach them about healthy relationships.

She added, "One of the things we always encourage parents tot talk about is if someone is asking you to keep something a secret then that's always a sign that isn't not a healthy relationship. In healthy relationships we don't do secrets."

The study shows the most vulnerable groups include transgender, native american, black and hispanic students. However, boys are just as likely as girls to be victims of abuse.

If you or someone you know needs help or is being abused the Safe Harbor program has services for people 24 years old or younger.