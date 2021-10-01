Survey shows public's hesitancy to receive the vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Kaiser Family Foundation released a survey reporting that about 12 percent of Americans said they will "definitely not get vaccinated."

While more than 70 percent of U.S. adults have reported that they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine hesitancy still remains.

The CDC recently approved a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine as a booster for eligible patients in efforts to combat waning immunity.

According to the KFF survey, 19 percent of those who are vaccinated and 71 percent of those who are unvaccinated view the booster as a sign that the vaccine is not working as well as promised.

PHN Disease Prevention and Control Public Health Nurse Manager Leah Espinda-Brandt urges those who are hesitant to receive the vaccine to reach out to local health experts for more information.

"Providing clear, accurate messaging about the vaccine itself is important to build that trust," said Espinda-Brandt. "I think providing tools to those who do vaccinate so that we can have empathetic conversations with those who are hesitant...and be able to answer those common questions. Even encouraging those who were vaccinated to share those personal stories. Sometimes the personal stories might change someone's mind or have people ask questions about the vaccine or view the vaccine differently."

As of now, more than half of Minnesota and Iowa are vaccinated.

"We do look at data and we find that immunity may wane, so then it's best practice then to add another dose to the series," said Espinda-Brandt. "It's not that it's not working, it is working. It just may wane from the original and we just might need that little boost to get that increase in that immunity level."