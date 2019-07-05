Survey says workers calling in sick to enjoy summer

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - There's no holiday that screams summer more than the 4th of July. Over at Clear Lake Park, there were plenty of people out enjoying live music and the carnival-like atmosphere. There's no doubt someone in the crowd called in sick to be there. Jordan Graham from Mason City admitted to me that he as called in sick to work to enjoy a day of summer.

"I wouldn't say that I haven't done it a few times, because I have, you know. Everyone wants to make excuses here and there. As long as they work hard," he said.

The survey by a consulting firm said 25% of those who responded admitted to calling in sick to work, so they could have a day to enjoy summer. 78% said they felt like their co-workers were slacking off at work during the summer months.