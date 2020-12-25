Survey says 94% plan on post-holiday shopping

KIMT News 3 - Most of you have probably unwrapped all your gifts by now, but according to a survey by UPS subsidiary Ware2Go, a huge number of Americans plan on treating themselves once the holidays are over.

Out of the 1,000 people who were surveyed, 94% say they will be doing some post-holiday shopping.

64% plan on starting their shopping in January. The survey also revealed 88% of people are going to be making a holiday gift return.

Joey Schoolmeesters from Faribault says he already has everything he needs.

"After this Christmas, I probably won't be doing any shopping. I got everything I needed and got gifts of the people I needed. I'm just going to relax and enjoy my time until the new year," said Schoolmeesters.

Of the people who plan on taking something back, about 47% said they would rather do the return at the store, rather than mailing it back.