Survey says 51% of workers 'burned out' from working at home

KIMT NEWS 3 - Many workers who have turned their homes into offices because of the pandemic are feeling a little burned out.

A survey by the job search website monster.com says 51% of workers say they are feeling a little stressed out by working from home.

Surveyors were also asked if they were taking any time off for a little rest and relaxation. 52% said no.

Experts say it can be tough working from home, because there is no separation from your job.

Nicole Wagner from Osage has been putting in her hours from home, but says there's actually a lot of advantages to the situation.

"I actually do a sales position. I was constantly on the road driving clear up to Buffalo Center, Iowa, so now I don't have to do that. It's saving a lot of miles, saving a lot of time. I've been a lot more productive, because I haven't had to be out traveling," said Wagner.

If you are feeling a little burned out, set a schedule so your work time doesn't bleed over into your personal life. Don't forget to do a little self care. Take some time off or make time in your day to do something you enjoy.