Survey reveals what people really want in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - The people have spoken! Mason City residents are talking about the future of downtown and what businesses they would like to see move in.

Main Street Mason City started the online poll and had over 1,800 people respond.

In Central Park, KIMT News 3 spoke with Judy Dunker about what she would like to see move in.

"It would be wonderful to have a few more places to shop. Specifically some nice gift shops where we could stop in and pick up things. Some boutique clothing stores would be very nice," said Dunker.

Her friend, Nancy Beenken had similar thoughts.

"There's not a big variety here and in other places, I go to Ames a lot, theres more of a variety. There's not really clothing stores," she said.

Only 14% of those surveyed said they want clothing stores downtown. The top choice in the retail category at 22% was for an artisan food shop.

Looking back over the years, Dunker says it's been sad to see downtown become more like a ghost town.

"The mall came, everybody was excited. Now it's gone. So there's really no place to shop here exept the big box stores," said Dunker.

Beenken is placing the blame for empty shops on our shopping habits, with so many people these days tapping on their phones to make their purchases.

"It is sad, because it takes away so many jobs for people. The people that would be working in stores here are not now because people are buying online maybe," she said.

So what other types of things do people want to see in downtown Mason City? A pizzeria came in tops in the restaurant category. People are also hoping for an indoor family recreation center, with games and trampolines.

The survey also had 86 respondants who said they were interested in either moving their business downtown or starting a new one in the area.