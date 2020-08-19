Survey reveals Iowans and Minnesotans are paying to work at home

MASON CITY, Iowa - The coronavirus pandemic has forced many of us to turn our homes into makeshift offices.

Online retailer thisiswhyimbroke.com has put together a survey which reveals how much we're spending to work from home.

The survey says Iowans spent an average of $136 on a home office, while Minnesotans are forking over $200 out of their wallets.

Workers in New Hampshire spent the most in the country, around $350. Folks in Montana only used $50 to set up their home work stations.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Tami Moore, a banker from Cedar Rapids who says it didn't cost her that much to get her home office ready.

"My work provided with a computer and double monitor and I took a lot of my supplies that I would use in the office home. So I probably actually havent spent that much money," said Moore.

She also said she misses being with her coworkers and actually being able to talk to them in person, instead of by phone or text.

The survey also revealed 85% of workers think their employer should reimburse them for the cash they've spent to set up a home office.