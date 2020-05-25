Clear

Survey reveals people changing for the better after hunkering down at home

According to the poll commissioned by LG Electronics, 43% say they think they are better off after all this time under lockdown.

Posted: May 25, 2020 10:24 PM
Updated: May 25, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Have you changed for the better after staying home for the last two months?  About 43% of people are saying yes to that question, according to a new survey from LG Electronics.

Terry Bethke from Mason City seems to think so, he said, "I'm a painter, a writer, a published author. I'm just continuing what I've been doing."

Bethke was getting some much needed fresh air at Lime Creek Nature Center this afternoon.  He already has a long list of hobbies, but the COVID-19 downtime has given him more time to pursue what he loves.   

Meanwhile, Joanna Martin and her family were wrapping up a relaxing bike ride.  She says the coronavirus break has turned her into a true foodie.

"I've picked up the hobby of making new foods and baking and just spending more time in the kitchen and we are definitely outside as much as we can...to keep them entertained and to keep us off the couch, so it's been good," said Martin.

Her daughter Tatum has learned a new skill from one of her brothers as well, playing Laser Tag.

Jeremy Klatt, an avid outdoorsman, hasn't started any new hobbies, but is enjoying the additional time to get outside.

"I've always liked to get out in the woods a little bit so, for me it's kind of the same as its always been," said Klatt.

Klatt also tells KIMT News 3 his sons have joined him on hikes.  He hopes others too will take this time to embrace the great outdoors.

"With less things to do, less places to go, people are getting out into nature more and I think that's overall a good thing," he said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 21315

Reported Deaths: 890
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin7168539
Ramsey243797
Stearns195012
Nobles14692
Anoka121056
Dakota110235
Olmsted56210
Washington52729
Kandiyohi4681
Rice3862
Clay37324
Scott3582
Wright2531
Sherburne2142
Todd2040
Mower1891
Carver1742
Benton1672
Steele1410
Martin1255
Blue Earth1151
St. Louis11113
Freeborn930
Pine850
Winona7815
Carlton730
Nicollet695
Cottonwood640
Otter Tail600
Polk592
Watonwan560
Crow Wing561
Goodhue552
Itasca537
Chisago481
Dodge440
Chippewa420
Meeker420
Le Sueur411
Jackson390
Morrison380
Becker370
Murray350
Lyon340
Douglas290
Isanti280
McLeod270
Waseca250
Unassigned229
Rock210
Mille Lacs171
Fillmore171
Swift160
Wabasha160
Brown122
Beltrami120
Faribault120
Sibley120
Wilkin113
Cass112
Kanabec111
Norman110
Pipestone100
Marshall90
Pennington90
Pope80
Aitkin60
Wadena60
Koochiching60
Yellow Medicine60
Renville50
Mahnomen51
Lincoln50
Clearwater30
Big Stone30
Traverse30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Grant20
Houston20
Roseau10
Hubbard10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 17533

Reported Deaths: 456
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk3774108
Woodbury262424
Black Hawk168239
Linn93575
Marshall87011
Dallas85714
Johnson6027
Muscatine54539
Wapello5144
Crawford4862
Tama39423
Scott3379
Louisa3347
Dubuque32316
Jasper25616
Buena Vista2430
Pottawattamie2126
Sioux2070
Washington1808
Wright1220
Allamakee1184
Plymouth1160
Warren1110
Story951
Poweshiek888
Mahaska856
Bremer676
Henry611
Clinton601
Des Moines551
Boone550
Cedar461
Guthrie433
Taylor390
Benton371
Jones360
Clarke350
Iowa330
Monroe334
Osceola320
Buchanan320
Shelby310
Clayton303
Marion290
Webster271
Hamilton260
Fayette260
Monona240
Madison241
Winneshiek230
Lee220
Cerro Gordo221
Davis200
Grundy190
Lyon190
Harrison190
Jefferson180
Floyd181
Mills160
Cherokee160
Butler150
Delaware150
Keokuk140
Greene130
Sac130
Hardin130
Humboldt130
Ida130
Howard120
Jackson120
Appanoose123
Hancock120
Audubon111
Cass110
Van Buren100
Clay100
Page100
Winnebago100
Carroll90
Dickinson90
Franklin80
Adair80
Chickasaw80
Emmet70
Union70
Kossuth70
Unassigned60
Lucas60
Montgomery60
Adams50
Ringgold40
Fremont40
Mitchell40
Pocahontas40
Palo Alto30
Worth30
Calhoun20
Wayne10
Decatur00
