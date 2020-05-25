Survey reveals people changing for the better after hunkering down at home

MASON CITY, Iowa - Have you changed for the better after staying home for the last two months? About 43% of people are saying yes to that question, according to a new survey from LG Electronics.

Terry Bethke from Mason City seems to think so, he said, "I'm a painter, a writer, a published author. I'm just continuing what I've been doing."

Bethke was getting some much needed fresh air at Lime Creek Nature Center this afternoon. He already has a long list of hobbies, but the COVID-19 downtime has given him more time to pursue what he loves.

Meanwhile, Joanna Martin and her family were wrapping up a relaxing bike ride. She says the coronavirus break has turned her into a true foodie.

"I've picked up the hobby of making new foods and baking and just spending more time in the kitchen and we are definitely outside as much as we can...to keep them entertained and to keep us off the couch, so it's been good," said Martin.

Her daughter Tatum has learned a new skill from one of her brothers as well, playing Laser Tag.

Jeremy Klatt, an avid outdoorsman, hasn't started any new hobbies, but is enjoying the additional time to get outside.

"I've always liked to get out in the woods a little bit so, for me it's kind of the same as its always been," said Klatt.

Klatt also tells KIMT News 3 his sons have joined him on hikes. He hopes others too will take this time to embrace the great outdoors.

"With less things to do, less places to go, people are getting out into nature more and I think that's overall a good thing," he said.