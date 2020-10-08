Survey identifying more struggles for small businesses

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Many businesses are trying to hang on in this COVID-era economy. But if the economic picture doesn't turn around, including some additional financial assistance, tough decisions, including layoffs and permanent closure, may have to be made.

A recent study from the National Federation of Independent Business finds that half of their Iowa members need more financial assistance over the next year. In addition, another 22% anticipate having to lay off employees within the next 6 months. For those that applied and received loans through the paycheck protection program, 86% of borrowers have spent their entire loan and are seeking to apply for another loan.

"Through the last 8 months, it's been really difficult."

Vicki Sukup is the owner of the K&B Emporium, which has retail space, a cafe, restaurant and space rental available for events, all in one building. Currently, she has 19 employees on the payroll, many of whom are single parents.

"February was awesome, terriffic. Then the virus hit, and our stipulation is half capacity. Working at half capacity...it's paying the bills. If we go any longer, we really need help."

In March, her staff took a vote whether to cut payroll, or cut hours.

"Everybody that was employed here had a voice. Instead of letting someone off, they wanted to decrease hours if possible."

Sukup applied and received a PPP loan, which has already been used, and is willing to apply for another loan. While she is currently seeking loan forgiveness, Sukup says it depends on what action Congress takes in stimulus talks. But if the current health crisis lingers on, she says a permanent closure could happen.

"It's on the table. It's not our first choice, at all."

The NFIB survey found that sales levels are still 50% or less than they were pre-crisis for about 1 in 5 small businesses.