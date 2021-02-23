Survey finds 20% of Minnesota high school students are vaping

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new survey says one in five Minnesota high school students report using e-cigarettes.

The 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey also found 70% of high school and middle school users report signs of nicotine dependence.

“These new data are consistent with conversations I’ve had with teens over the past three years in focus groups we conducted about youth vaping behavior and in our vaping prevention workshops,” says Elyse Levine Less, executive director at the Tobacco-Free Alliance. “Teens do not intend to get addicted to nicotine and underestimate the risk.”

The survey found e-cigarette use held steady in 2020 compared to 2017. Overall tobacco use declined to 20.5% of high school and 4.1% of middle school students having used a tobacco product in the past 30 days. That compares to 26.4% for high school and 5.2% for middle school in 2017.

“This research suggests our public health efforts are working but also that there is a need for continued work,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “In particular, the data on youth vaping alarms us, as we see how this industry continues to use flavors, advertising, internet sales and other tactics to keep addicting youth to harmful nicotine.”

The survey says among students who use e-cigarettes, 65.1% of high school and 71.7% of middle school students had also vaped marijuana, a statistically significantly increase from 2017.

“The good news is that we know what it takes to make a positive change; we just need to act,” says Commissioner Malcolm. “Minnesota needs a comprehensive approach to reverse the youth tobacco epidemic.”

The survey also found just over 3% of high school students report smoking cigarettes over the last 30 days – a steep decline from 2017.