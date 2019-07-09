Survey: Parents are ready for kids to go back to school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Parents may be scared to say it out loud. But, it's the halfway point of summer vacation and they're getting a little tired watching kids for all these extra hours.

Well, they're not alone. A new survey by Groupon finds most parents are ready for kids to go back to school just 13 days into summer vacation.

We wanted to see if this sentiment rang true in Rochester.

"I totally understand that. We actually don't send our kids to daycare. So, we do full-time daycare in the home. And yes, every once in a while you do kind of need a break," Tyler Steinberg, a dad in Rochester, said.

"It surprises me, because I never get sick of kids," Yvette Rucker, a grandmother in Rochester, said.

"I love my time with my child. I'm not tired all of the time but it's definitely important for moms and dads to take breaks so their whole identity isn't just wrapped up in being mom and dad," Reba Gottman, a mother in Rochester, said.

The survey attributes parents getting drained watching kids to the stress of keeping them entertained and preoccupied all summer long. And the effort to do just that, can get costly.

The survey estimates the average parent spends about $7,333 per summer to keep kids entertained. It's a price tag that surprises some Med City parents.

"If you put them in dance lessons or swimming lessons, I can see it can add up quite a bit," Rucker said.

"I'm not surprised by it, I have not spent nearly as much money," Gottman said.

"I can see for older kids. My kids are still on the younger side of things, so it is a lot of outside time and coloring. I can see older kids wanting to go to movies and do more expensive things," Steinberg said.

With the hefty price tag, it's no surprise that the survey finds by September, 75% of parents are ready for school to start up again.

To read more on the survey, click here.