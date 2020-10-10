Surprise project for a local Vietnam War vet ' a definite blessing'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Vietnam War veteran served our nation when he was called.

His current battle - getting in and out of his house.

Family Service of Rochester partnered with Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity to build Veteran Bob McReynolds a ramp, and he now has easy access to get in and out of his house.

After just a few short weeks of working on the project, The Habitat for Humanity surprised the Vietnam war vet with a new flagpole in addition to the ramp.

Before the Family service of Rochester built Bob’s ramp, he had stairs leading up to a deck.

After finding out his flag pole was vandalized and knocked down by kids in the area, The Habitat for Humanity surprised Bob with both a new flag pole and the new ramp.

Bob's wife, Janice expresses how grateful she and her husband are for this act of kindness.

"It's amazing, especially at this time of day... people aren't as giving, and these guys -- giving like you can't believe. And they're a blessing. A definite blessing."

The two organizations came together with Byron and Kasson-Mantorville Lions Clubs to make this project happen.