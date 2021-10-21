Surgeon General gives vaccination update

The United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy gave an update on the White House's plan to support a kids vaccination rollout on Thursday.

Currently, the Food and Drug Administration is reviewing the COVID-19 vaccines for kids five to 11 years old, with authorization pending.

Murthy said If approved by the FDA and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House would ensure medical providers across the nation are equipped to vaccinate the next phase of Americans.

"I want parents out there to know that if and when CDC and FDA authorize and recommend the vaccine, there will be tens of thousands of locations around the country where you can get a vaccine for your child and many of those include doctors offices, which is why they have been such an important partner and they also include children hospitals, which are also critical," Murthy said.

Approximately 190 million Americans are fully vaccinated and roughly 65 million eligible Americans have not received a COVID vaccination.

Murthy said as a father, he eagerly awaits authorization of a COVID vaccine from the FDA.

"We now are finally at a place where we are finally seeing the possibility of a vaccine for kids under twelve. I say that not just as Surgeon General or as the doctor but as a dad of two kids under twelve who has been looking forward to that moment for a long time. The CDC and FDA are actively looking at that data. In the coming weeks, they will offer a decision on whether or not to recommend those vaccines for our kids but all of this means we are taking steps to get closer and closer until we can ultimately put this pandemic behind us," Murthy said.

The FDA authorized booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines on Wednesday.