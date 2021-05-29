Expecting larger turnout, Olmsted County Fair could bring timely boost to local economy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The return of fairs and festivals this summer could provide a spark to Minnesota's economic comeback from coronavirus.

Events nationwide are seeing attendance surge as pandemic restrictions ease. Here in Olmsted County, organizers are expecting turnout to top years past.

"My best guess for the fair is that we'll probably see about 225,000 in attendance," said Brandon Helgeson, Director of the Olmsted County Fair. "We were just at 200,000, with a heavy rain day, in 2019."

Helgeson tells KIMT the fair typically creates an important boost for our local economy, and an influx of fairgoers would add momentum for Med City workers and businesses.

"We make a significant financial impact, because what people don't realize is now there's hotel rooms being booked. Those food vendors, most of them being local, they're bringing in additional revenue, they're employing additional people. It's all of those people that are involved, and when you start talking about a fair that has 200,000-plus people in attendance, there's a lot of people that we're putting to work by putting on a fair."

Jason Giandalia of Minnesnowii Shaved Ice is one of those event industry entrepreneurs eager to get back to the bustle of business as usual.

"Now that the fairs are coming back, it's very exciting," Giandalia said, "Not only for me, but all the other vendors, and the community in general."

Giandalia describes 2020 as a rollercoaster year, demanding creativity to stay afloat through a wave of coronavirus cancellations.

"Once corona started taking off and going crazy, then everything started cancelling, a lot of us vendors were like, 'what are we going to do?' So it was one of those moments where you have to pivot and adapt and try new things."

Now, Minnesnowii is ready to roll back to Rochester for this year's Olmsted County Fair. Giandalia says sales at events have been soaring recently, and trends appear to be moving in the right direction.

"Turnout has been amazing. People are coming out, and sales are great. Some of my friends who are doing other fairs down in Iowa and South Dakota - they said numbers were more than double, so it's been nuts."

The return of full fairgrounds could provide a lifeline to event organizations as they struggle to survive following a summer of scrapped plans and lost revenue.

"It's probably our best chance for some of these agricultural fairs to survive. If they would have had to have gone another year without being able to put on fairs, Olmsted County and other ones included, they might just not have came back. And there will be some that still didn't make it through this."