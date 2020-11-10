Surge in COVID-19 cases raises concerns over staffing, supplies and space availability

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Midwest Mayo Clinic Health System is trying to ensure there's enough staff to take care of patients, sufficient supplies, as well as space to accommodate the sick.

Mayo Clinic says we're experiencing an increased number of patients who are testing positive saying the percentage is over 10%.

Dr. Amy Williams says the recent spike is very serious and adds with the increase in cases comes a need for more hospital beds.

Currently there are 194 Mayo Clinic patients hospitalized with COVID-19. If it continues, Williams says it could impact the hospital's ability to care for patients so they're looking at alternate ways to utilize space.

She explained, "In northwest Wisconsin they do have advanced care at home where they've been able to utilize that for COVID positive patients who are ready to be dismissed from the hospital but need more monitoring at home. So, we're looking at many different ways to care for individuals who have COVID-19."

Williams also says another cause for concern is the fact there's been an increase in staff absences due to COVID-19 transmission from around the community.

"It may end up limiting our ability to care for patients but we are mobilizing more staff into the inpatient setting and to care for patients or individuals who have COVID-19 in the outpatient setting. It's very, very important with the community spread as high as it is we need to make sure we all stay incredibly safe."

Mayo Clinic also says staff have treated around 12,000 COVID-19 patients since March.