Clear Lake bar accused of putting cheaper liquor into more expensive bottles

ANKENY, Iowa – The Surf District Rock n' Roll Grill is facing a 21-day suspension of its liquor license.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) said Monday the Surf District violated Iowa’s liquor laws by reusing and refilling alcohol containers after an administrative law judge ruled the Clear Lake business poured cheaper liquor into more expensive bottles.

“Protecting public health and safety is paramount in our regulation efforts. Reusing and refilling an alcohol container directly puts public health and safety at risk,” says ABD Regulatory Compliance Bureau Chief, Josh Happe.

The business has 30 days to appeal this decision. To read the judge's ruling, click here.

*The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division initially identified another business as the one getting a suspension. They have corrected that mistake and this story has been updated to reflect that.*