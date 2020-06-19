Surf Ballroom rebounds from pandemic

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - As more people get out and about, they're starting to venture to places that have been closed for awhile.

That includes the Surf Ballroom & Museum. Since they reopened May 27th, the historic music venue has seen visitors trickle back in, coming from places as far away as Alaska and California, and some from more closer locales like Minnesota.

"It's hard for us to see the doors locked and people out front to take pictures and not getting to come inside and see it."

While the Surf was closed, Executive Director Laurie Lietz and her staff stayed busy.

"We did come in, had staggered staff, did some cleaning, and getting ready to reopen. But didn't do any significant projects."

While closed, Lietz said the Surf took a bit of a financial hit during the closure, with the cancellation of events like weddings and meetings, and refunding tickets playing a role in that.

"It's really tough for places who's revenue primarily comes from mass gatherings. It's been tough because we know we would be the last to be open and operating at full capacity."

For the time being, the venue has reduced hours, and will not be holding concerts until at least August 7th, with a show featuring the White Side Walls still going forward as planned. In addition, there is a wedding scheduled for July, with possibly a few more in August.

Now that the venue has reopened, Lietz and her staff have heard from visitors who made the trek to see a piece of music history.

"People are out there traveling just looking for something to do and finding the places that are open."