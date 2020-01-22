Clear
Supreme Court upholds Minneapolis minimum wage

The ruling follows three years of legal fighting over the $15 minimum wage.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 12:07 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the City of Minneapolis' authority to impose a minimum wage that's higher than the state's.

The ruling follows three years of legal fighting over the $15 minimum wage. The Star Tribune reports the manufacturing and supplies company, Graco Inc., sued in 2017 to try to block the $15 wage from taking effect.

Graco argued it would create a patchwork of compensation standards because of the state's $10 an hour minimum wage for large businesses.

Minneapolis was the first Midwestern city to adopt a $15 per hour minimum wage, which will be phased in gradually until it peaks in 2024.

