Supreme Court upholds Minneapolis minimum wage

The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the City of Minneapolis' authority to impose a minimum wage that's higher than the state's.
The ruling follows three years of legal fighting over the $15 minimum wage. The Star Tribune reports the manufacturing and supplies company, Graco Inc., sued in 2017 to try to block the $15 wage from taking effect.
Graco argued it would create a patchwork of compensation standards because of the state's $10 an hour minimum wage for large businesses.
Minneapolis was the first Midwestern city to adopt a $15 per hour minimum wage, which will be phased in gradually until it peaks in 2024.
