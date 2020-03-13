Supporting small businesses during the coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic small businesses have growing concerns about the impact the virus will have long-term.

The Rochester Chamber of Commerce says while this is a concerning time for small businesses employers shouldn't panic but make sure to follow the best practices laid out by the CDC.

Executive director Kathleen Harrington said the chamber is also asking people to continue shopping local first.

She said, "They're concerned the public is going to overreact and not go out to dinner, not call for take-out, and we've been trying to reassure the public and our businesses to continue on."

Harrington says if an employee is sick the best thing an employer can do is make sure they stay home.

She added, "Now I know that presents a burden, especially in a time when people don't have enough workers to do the job. That's why small businesses are planning on how to get the work done maybe if an employee or two is sick and has to be out."