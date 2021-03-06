Supporting mobile entertainment industry in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Fair operators are pushing for lawmakers to expand on an amendment protecting the live entertainment industry - so that fairs and carnivals can survive in 2021.

The addition to the Braun Amendment 990 would allow the mobile entertainment industry - including fairs and carnivals - to apply for the Shuttered Venue Grant Program.

The grant supports live ticketed organizations that were shut down during the pandemic.

That includes movie theaters and performing arts - but leaves out agricultural fairs.

Brandon Helgeson with the Olmsted County Fair says this is financially impacting food vendors and other businesses that rely on fairs as a significant source of income.

He says, "I'm not advocating just for our fair, I'm advocating for every fair, if we don't see some future bill or language that is there to help out there will be a lot of fairs that just simply will not return."

Helgeson adds the grant benefits only 10 percent of the event industry as a whole - which is a trillion dollar a year industry.

“It's really only helping out a small portion - so we're just simply part of the reason for this amendment trying to get some of this language changed so that it would help out more organizations."

Helgeson hopes this will open more meaningful conversations with legislators to get this amendment passed.

"It's important to me that we see things like this continue on,” he adds.

Nearly 95 fairs in Minnesota were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.