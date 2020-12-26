Supporting local businesses after holiday season

The holiday season is winding down but that doesn't mean you have to stop supporting local.

Thirty-four small downtown businesses participated in Rochester's Small Business Saturdays approach to encourage people to support local businesses.

One Rochester store---The Nordic Shop at The Galleria at University Square-- has taken part in small business saturday for ten years.

The shop came to Rochester in 1974 as a Scandenavian gift shop selling items including apparel, jewelry, and kitchenware.

Store owner, Walter Hanson, says although their in-store business is significantly down, still seeing their local regulars is a plus -- as it depends on local and regional shoppers especially during this time of year. He says small businesses are essential to our economy.

"Spend a little money, spend a little time, tell them that you appreciate them. Because they're the ones that are doing this without a safety net."

The pandemic has allowed the staff to put time into their online store and it has seen much success since March.

The Downtown Rochester area is home to a large group of individually owned stores that put passion into their business.

Hanson explains, "The people there are proud of what they sell. To them it's not just a commodity. It's something that they're providing to you."

Some ways you can continue to support local are by ordering takeout and delivery, shopping in person or online, or purchasing a gift card.

American Express—the name behind the national Small Business Saturday campaign —reports record sales of $19.8 billion spent nationally this year.