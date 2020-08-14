Supporters gather at Vice President Pence's visit in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa - Supporters from near and far traveled to the Iowa State Fairgrounds to hear from Vice President Mike Pence, and are expressing what they're wanting to see done if he and President Trump are re-elected.

Inside the Elwell Family Food Center, the Vice President shared the message of "promises kept, promises made", discussing the progress the Trump administration has made since taking office, including cutting taxes, getting the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement completed, and the work being done to combat the coronavirus pandemic, as well as getting the nation's economy back on track. He also pledged support for Iowans that have been dealing with the aftermath of Monday's derecho that destroyed nearly 10 million acres of Iowa cropland and left thousands without power.

Before taking the stage, supporters were excited to hear from the Vice President. Sam and Janis Michaels came down to the event from Zumbrota, Minnesota.

"We came down here to show our support, and hopefully, it'll play out in November," Sam said.

They both would like to see the economy rebound to what it was prior to the pandemic, and to also bring jobs that were moved to other countries back to the U.S..

"Bring your jobs back here, the ones we've lost in the last few years. We'd like to see them boost up foreign sales in the agriculture department."

Also in attendance at today's rally was Jeff Hart of Des Moines. While he's been to a few of President Trump's rallies in the region, Friday's rally was the first one with Pence. Knowing the importance the November election has, he's hopeful the incumbent administration is re-elected.

"We're dealing with saving our country. This election is do or die."

There were also a couple of supporters that showed off some very patriotic themed vehicles ahead of the event. Robert Brown is from the Kansas City area, and he and his friend have been driving the 'Trump Train Truck' across the country. It's a project that he and a few friends have put a lot of effort into.

"It became our COVID project. We were all essential, but each evening, we'd sit around the shop. It's hard to say how many man hours. Every evening, every weekend, we'd all put input in it. We build things, then modify, tore it back apart, and rebuilt, and this is the final product."

The red truck is decked out featuring decals of American symbols like the bald eagle, the Statue of Liberty, and the American flag, as well as giant elephant made out of a steel drum. As the truck has traveled across the country, he's had plenty of sightseers who want to grab pictures with it. As the truck has had many additions to it, Brown says there may be some more design changes coming.

"I get a lot of questions, 'is the elephant a smoker?' We're thinking about building a trailer and getting a 50 gallon drum, making another elephant, and turning it into a smoker."

After today's rally, Pence traveled to the Living History Farms in Urbandale for the offical launch of the "Fight for America" campaign, and a private fundraiser for the Republican Party of Iowa.