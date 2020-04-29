Support non-profit organizations by donating to #GiveAtHomeMN

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on our local economy and non-profit organizations aren't immune from it, either. Give to the Max Day happens every November in Minnesota. It's a day organized to encourage people to donate to local non-profits. Even though November is a ways out, you can support those organizations now, thanks to a one time fundraiser, #GiveAtHomeMN.

Bear Creek Services will be one of the many non-profit organizations participating in the campaign. The initiative aims to shed some light on the struggles Minnesota non-profits are facing right now. With so many people looking for ways to give back, this is one easy option you can do so from the comfort of your home. Bear Creek Services is considered essential because it provides care for those with disabilities. The executive director, Linda Driessen, said they're able to give a cloth mask to every staff worker, thanks to the community. But to be able to keep providing those services, they need more funds. "We're now providing support 24 hours a day when we typically would have most individuals we support go to day programs," explained Driessen. "But because day programs are closed, we are now having to fill in those hours. So finding enough staff to fill that, the dollars that come to us will continue to allow us to try to recruit and bring people in so that we can continue to provide good support within the houses."

Driessen said organizations like this one aren't getting a lot of recognition right now and they can't continue providing their crucial services without support. "People donating to places like Bear Creek Services, it validates the belief that people with disabilities are important and serves the attention that the rest of the community gets that are providing essential services," Driessen said.

If you choose to donate to Bear Creek Services, an anonymous donor will match 50% of what you give for the first $4,000. The campaign will open on May 1st and you can donate through May 8th.

Click here to donate for Bear Creek Services. Click here to learn more about #GiveAtHomeMN.