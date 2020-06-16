Support for small businesses in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - One industry hit hard by the Coronavirus Pandemic is small business. But help is available.

The City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, and the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency are teaming up to offer forgivable loans to small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each entity has contributed $150,000 to the fund. 2 local banks also made donations, so there is more than $450,000 available.

"The terms will be for 5 years but there's zero interest, zero payments. And so every year that business stays in business in Freeborn County, 20% of the loan will be forgiven. So it's essentially a grant and it's free money as long as they qualify and comply with all of the things we need them to do," explained Noelle Hagen, Assistant Executive Director of the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency.

To qualify for this program, a business must have 25 or less employees and be directly impacted by COVID-19. They have to be able to show a loss of 50% or more in revenue.

Applications are due on June 26th. To apply, click here: https://growalbertlea.com/resources/covid19relief/