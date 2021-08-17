Folks gather to show support for healthcare workers, express thoughts on vaccine mandate

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's become a controversial and divisive issue across the country: requiring hospital and medical care workers to get vaccinated.

On Monday afternoon, groups gathered in front of MercyOne North Iowa to make their voices heard for and against mandated COVID vaccines, as well as show their support for those workers who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the Patriots Unite Against Mandates group, headed by Cristy Tass, the fourth such protest Monday had a solid turnout of support.

"People just want to keep our freedoms. This is not right that the government should impose rules on us regarding our own health."

She believes strongly in other measures like taking vitamins, better sleep, and fresh air and sunshine can help against fighting COVID-19, as opposed to getting a shot. Tass believes getting a vaccine should be a personal matter, not a requirement.

"If they don't want the shot, they don't need the shot. They've been doing this work all through COVID, now they're telling them they have to get the shot or lose their job? That's unacceptable."

Tass feels MercyOne's parent company Trinity Health's recent decision requiring all workers to be vaccinated could lead to a slippery slope.

"First, it's this. Then they'll be telling us something else that we can or can't do. This is coming from the big guys in the government, and I'm sick of it."

The protest caught the attention of Jeff Shipley, District 82 Representative (which covers Davis and Van Buren Counties). Across the state, he notes that protests similar to this one are inspiring a lot of people across the state who believe similarly to get involved. He was surprised upon hearing Trinity Health's announcement, and feels more questions need to be answered.

"I think the questions of public health, personal health and specifically the constitutional questions of how does individual liberty work or can it be erased in an emergency, these are questions that are fundamental to our national identity and national character. There's a lot we need to get to the bottom of."

He adds that there needs to be an open, civil discussion.

"We need to have these conversations as an entire state to figure out what is the proper balance between the personal health, public health and individual liberties. We all want the same thing, we need to live healthy and happy. If a vaccine creates that, great. But is that the only way?"

Across the street were those in support of Trinity's decision, as well as the vaccines in general. One of those people was Ann Trump, who has family involved in the medical field.

"Why would you have healthcare people work on you if you're not vaccinated? It's ridiculous."

As someone who contracted COVID, Trump strongly believes in the efficacy of the vaccines.

"I don't ever want it again, I don't want my kids to have it, I don't want my grandkids to have it. It needs to go away, and the only way it's going away is a vaccination. There are longlasting health issues that don't go away, with children even. Why would you want your children to suffer from this?"

For Whitney Mixdorf, her, her husband and oldest daughter have been vaccinated.

"We're worried about our two 5 year-olds who can't get it yet. Just do it to keep them safe at this point. They're counting on us to do our part and give them a shot at a healthy school year."

She too feels there needs to be a civil dialogue between both sides.

"That is one of the main things we're missing with conversations these days. We all seem to yell at each other and only be interested in getting our point across, but we need to stick to the actual facts and share information that is truthful and helpful."

According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, 3.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide, while a little over 1.5 million vaccine series have been completed in the state.