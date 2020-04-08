MASON CITY, Iowa – The coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of normal behavior on pause and two local civic organizations are trying to keep everyone safe while supporting local activity.

Visit Mason City and Main Street Main City have created a “Support Local Bingo” card where each square features fun and safe actions like “Thank a healthcare worker,” “Purchase gift cards from a local business,” or “Share a picture of motivational sidewalk art.” And if you fill out a card, you can win a prize.

Visit Mason City and Main Street Mason City explain it this way:

STEP ONE: Now through May 1st, use the Support Local BINGO Card to show your love for all things local by completing actions in the squares, right from the safety of your own home!

STEP TWO: Get a BINGO by completing five in a row (horizontal, vertical, or diagonal). Earn one entry per line of BINGO you complete, up to 10 entries (a BINGO Blackout!).

STEP THREE: Head to www.VisitMasonCityIowa.com/bingo and submit your entry form to be entered to the drawing for great prizes from Visit Mason City, Main Street Mason City, and numerous local businesses and organizations.

For other ideas on how to support local Mason City retailers and restaurants go to www.visitmasoncity.com or www.mainstreetmasoncity.com