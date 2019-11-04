Superlarks ready for state tournament

GRAND MEADOW, Minnesota -- For the first time in three years, the Grand Meadow Superlarks are back where they belong. GM defeated Houston in the Section 1 9-Man Championship Game to advance to their first state tournament since 2016.

It's familiar territory for Grand Meadow, who won four-consecutive state championships from 2013-2016. They'll face Mountain Lake area, the top-ranked team in the state this Friday in Austin.

Head coach Gary Sloan said the players can't wait to get started.

"It's just so exciting, these guys they've worked so hard in the offseason," Sloan said. "They've worked hard all season and they're just trying to capitalize on things and you know every game is going to get tougher and tougher, but we're just happy to still be playing."