Clear

Superlarks ready for state tournament

Grand Meadow hasn't been to the big dance in three years.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

GRAND MEADOW, Minnesota -- For the first time in three years, the Grand Meadow Superlarks are back where they belong. GM defeated Houston in the Section 1 9-Man Championship Game to advance to their first state tournament since 2016.

It's familiar territory for Grand Meadow, who won four-consecutive state championships from 2013-2016. They'll face Mountain Lake area, the top-ranked team in the state this Friday in Austin.

Head coach Gary Sloan said the players can't wait to get started.

"It's just so exciting, these guys they've worked so hard in the offseason," Sloan said. "They've worked hard all season and they're just trying to capitalize on things and you know every game is going to get tougher and tougher, but we're just happy to still be playing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Snow in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Salvage yard burns for the 2nd time in 3-years

Image

New officer in Clear Lake

Image

Developing in Northwest Rochester

Image

Superlarks ready for state tournament

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 11/4

Image

John Marshall Honors Veterans

Image

Safe Winter Driving

Image

Too Many Animals in Rochester Homes

Image

Apartment Shooting Investigation

Image

Shooting in Rochester

Community Events