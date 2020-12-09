Superintendent suspended by Rochester School Board for plagiarism

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The School Board has voted to suspend Rochester Superintendent Michael Munoz for five days.

The action is in response to Munoz admitting he plagiarized a letter sent to school district staff ahead of Thanksgiving which thanked them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic. During a closed board session on Tuesday, members approved a resolution which reads in part:

“In adopting this motion, the Board is stating that Superintendent Munoz’s behavior in plagiarizing material was serious, unacceptable, and cannot happen again. This behavior has had an impact on the community, staff members, and the educational system as a whole. The Board appreciates that Superintendent Munoz has owned and acknowledged his mistake.”

Munoz has also been directed to meet with Board Members Catherine Nathan and Don Barlow to “develop a public restorative practices plan that is part of his discipline.”

The school district issued the following statement on the suspension:

"In adopting the motion, the School Board underscored that plagiarism is serious, unacceptable, and cannot happen again. The School Board recognizes that Superintendent Munoz’s conduct has had an impact on the community, staff members, and the educational system as a whole. At the same time, the School Board recognizes that even effective leaders make mistakes, and that part of being an effective leader is owning your mistakes. The School Board appreciates that Superintendent Munoz has acknowledged and owned his mistake. With the steps that have been taken and the restorative practices plan that will be put into place, the School Board has every confidence that Superintendent Munoz has learned from this incident and will continue to be an effective leader for the District."

